Clubhouse has been on Android for nearly three months, but the required invite system made it difficult for most users to actually test out one of the most popular new social networks since TikTok. Since its initial unveiling, countless clones inspired by the app have arrived on the scene, from companies like Facebook, Twitter, and even Spotify. If you've spent this year waiting for Clubhouse to open its doors to the public, you're in luck. As of today, you'll no longer need an invite to sign up for the app.