There has been a sad demise of the TikTok star naming Anthony Barajas who has died because of the injuries he suffered because of a man who opened shooting in the theatre in Southern California as he went to set the screening of “the forever purge” which has been stated by the police on Saturday. He was the second victim of the situation as he got killed in the shooting that happened on Monday, it has been stated by Corona Police, it has been already identified, the first victim was Rylee Goodrich who was just 18 years old.