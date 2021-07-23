15 Colorado Music Festivals To Hit Up This Summer

It’s official — live music is back. With new shows being announced at Red Rocks – which is now open at full capacity on a nearly daily basis, and local music venues showcasing both new and familiar acts every weekend, there’s no better place to be than right here in Colorado. Additionally, summer music festivals are popping up around the state at an exciting pace. We know it’s difficult to keep up with all these announcements, so 303 Magazine has made a list of the most exciting music festivals happening in Colorado this summer. Boogie down, head-bang and sing your heart out all summer long in one of the most important musical destinations in America right now — Colorado.