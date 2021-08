Lux recently stated that he has been sprinting and that his injured left hamstring is feeling better than expected, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports. When Lux hit the injured list July 19, the expectation was that he would likely need a fair amount of time to recover. Though a target return date has not yet been set, it's at least promising that the infielder's hamstring has responded well to rehab thus far. Early August remains a reasonable expectation for Lux's return to action.