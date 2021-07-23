Etecsa applies compensation to users of mobile data and Nauta Hogar › Cuba› Granma . accounts
The Cuban Telecom recently stated on its official channels that it is implementing compensation measures for users of mobile data and Nauta Hogar accounts. And he explained in his official account on Twitter, that in the first case, 1 GB will be given to users with the current offers, and in the second case, an additional 10 hours will be given to the contracted monthly offer. The process will be progressive and a confirmation SMS will be sent.www.theclevelandamerican.com
