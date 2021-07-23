Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Etecsa applies compensation to users of mobile data and Nauta Hogar › Cuba› Granma . accounts

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

The Cuban Telecom recently stated on its official channels that it is implementing compensation measures for users of mobile data and Nauta Hogar accounts. And he explained in his official account on Twitter, that in the first case, 1 GB will be given to users with the current offers, and in the second case, an additional 10 hours will be given to the contracted monthly offer. The process will be progressive and a confirmation SMS will be sent.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#The Cuban Telecom#Cubacel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Cuba
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Researchers Uncover New Android Banking Malware

A newly uncovered banking Trojan dubbed "Vultur" is targeting Android users through screen recording to capture the victim's banking credentials, a new report by security firm Threatfabric says. The latest campaign has been active since September 2020 and is being spread by malicious actors as a legitimate app in Google...
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

Russia Prosecutes WhatsApp For User Data Violation

Russia sued Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for allegedly failing to restrict Russian user data on Russian territory, Reuters reports based on Interfax news. WhatsApp could be penalized between Roubles 1 million- 6 million ($13,700 to $82,250). A day earlier, a Russian court penalized Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)...
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

As for Amazon, it faces a fine of one million dollars in the European Union

(CNN) – Amazon faces a record fine of $887 million. The EU data privacy regulator said that E-commerce giant violated EU privacy law, known as General Data Protection Regulation. The fine, totaling about $887 million that Amazon disclosed in a financial filing on Friday, is the largest in the law’s...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Pegasus spyware spied on mobile users around the world

Notable figures such as journalists, activists and politicians have been targeted by phone malware sold to governments by an Israeli software firm. Multiple reports have claimed the Pegasus spyware was sold by NSO Group to authoritarian governments around the world in order to carry out surveillance on opposition groups and dissidents alike.
readwrite.com

Mobility Data Unlocks Opportunities in Emerging-Market Megacities

Governments can use public transport data to inform policymaking. Commuters benefit from real-time data on traffic or public-transport status. Yet, the biggest—and largely overlooked—use for mobile data could be for businesses themselves. Infrastructure planning firms, research organizations, and banks use cutting-edge data sources to help make cities smarter. For investors,...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Tilting Point raises $235M for user acquisition for mobile games

Tilting Point has raised $235 million to fuel its business of acquiring users for free-to-play mobile games. That’s a huge round and a vote of confidence for Tilting Point‘s “progressive publishing model,” said co-CEO Kevin Segalla in an interview with GamesBeat. The funds will be used for expansion and acquiring new games, as opposed to directly funding user acquisition.
Cell Phonesdevops.com

Higher Mobile App Stability Begets Higher User Ratings

In the competitive mobile market, application stability is imperative. Downtime leads to poor user experiences, which stunts growth and revenue. Apps that have poor stability suffer the consequences. In fact, new studies show that just a 1% lower stability ranking can lead to nearly a one-star drop in App Store ratings.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

MacOS malware steals Telegram accounts, Google Chrome data

Security researchers have published details about the method used by a strain of macOS malware to steal login information from multiple apps, enabling its operators to steal accounts. Dubbed XCSSET, the malware keeps evolving and has been targeting macOS developers for more than a year by infecting local Xcode projects.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Change a User Account to Administrator on Windows 10 and 11

On Windows, every new account you create is a user account by default. As a result, it gets limited privileges and is restrictive. But, you can grant full access by turning the user account into an administrator. Here’s how. Whether you share your computer with someone or not, maintaining separate...
Electronicskomando.com

Have an older Kindle? It will lose access to the internet soon

Amazon’s Kindle eBook reader has been a huge success since its launch. No longer having to carry hefty books with you on vacation, you can cram thousands of electronic versions onto a small device. When they first launched, the Kindle connected to the internet through mobile networks. This allows you...
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Vultur Android Malware Swoops In To Stealthily Steal Banking Credentials

Some vultures prey on dead animals, other Vulturs prey on banking information entered on Android devices. In late March of this year, ThreatFabric detected an Android-based remote access trojan (RAT) malware, dubbed Vultur, collecting login credentials. However, the threat actors took a different approach to the thievery by simply recording what is shown on a screen through VNC.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Vultur: Android Trojan spies out login data for bank accounts and e-wallets

IT security researchers at the Amsterdam company ThreatFabric have discovered a previously undocumented Trojan for smartphones with the Android operating system. What is new about malware, baptized “Vultur”, is that it uses screen recording functions to spy out sensitive information on the affected cell phones. So far, the attackers have primarily focused on login data including passwords for online banking and for crypto wallets for managing Bitcoin & Co.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Cloud deadline: Migrate your files now

The deadline for many Samsung customers to migrate their files away from the company's own-brand cloud storage service is fast approaching. Previously, Samsung Cloud allowed users to store a range of data off-device, freeing up local storage for apps. But the company is now cutting back the service, withdrawing the ability to store anything but lightweight items, such as contacts, calendar items and notes.
Retailthefastmode.com

Optus Deploys mmWave 5G at its Flagship Retail Store with Nokia & Casa Systems

In an Australian first, Optus has installed cutting edge mmWave 5G technology into one of its flagship stores as it takes yet another step towards delivering this super-fast, exciting new technology directly into the hands of its customers. Optus' Queen Street retail store in Brisbane has become the first location...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Building a User Event Data Pipeline

It’s never been easier to take control of your data with a custom data pipeline. If you could only store one type of analytics data for your business, it should be user events — what pages they view, what buttons they click, what forms they submit, what they purchase, etc. This basic event stream is the bedrock that most data analysis is built upon.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Berg Insight says global cellular IoT connections grew 12 percent to reach 1.7 billion in 2020

A new report from the IoT market research firm Berg Insight says that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion. The regional markets Western Europe and North America recorded the highest growth rates at over 15 percent. By 2025, Berg Insight now projects that there will be 3.74 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.
Cell Phonespurecountry1067.com

Urgent Warning to QUIT Facebook Messenger Right Now on iPhone and Android

Experts are warning Facebook Messenger users to avoid the app on both iPhone and Android due to a delay in a security update. Facebook has come under fire for not using end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp which is another Facebook-owned app. The delay is related to concerns that encrypting messenger would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy