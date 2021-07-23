Cancel
Bloomington, IL

Twin Cities police looking for suspects shooting at people with airsoft/BB guns

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington and Normal Police announced they are looking for suspects related to a string of incidents involving airsoft and BB guns Friday. According to a Bloomington Police Department Facebook post, police are investigating a string of 13 documented incidents over the past few weeks that involve suspects shooting an airsoft or BB-style gun at or near other civilians.

