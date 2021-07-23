Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned DONDA Song
Watch: Kanye West Cries at Listening Party With Kim Kardashian. Kanye West's new music is telling fans something about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper's latest album, DONDA, was first shared with fans during a high-profile listening party that was livestreamed from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22. The album was set to drop at midnight on Friday, July 23, but has yet to hit airwaves hours later.www.eonline.com
