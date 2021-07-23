Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned DONDA Song

In their first collaboration since Jay-Z’s underwhelming cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” back in 2016, The Throne has reunited on Kanye West’s latest album, Donda. The album, live-streamed on Thursday night from a listening event in Atlanta, closes with the Jay-Z feature. “I’ll be honest, we all liars,” West warns on the pre-chorus, before Jay-Z reveals, “This might be the return of the throne.” The pair, who have been feuding for a while now, appear to have made amends — maybe even as late as today, as Young Guru revealed on Twitter. “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm,” he tweeted, and Jay was likely not the only last-minute addition to the project. This is just the latest in a series of Donda-related surprises, which also included Lil Durk stating and then retracting that he missed his chance to feature on the album. Listen to The Throne reunion below.