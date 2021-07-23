Score an Extra 25% Off Carhartt Clearance

Carhartt is known for making sturdy and durable clothing that can take you from work to play, and right now, you can get an extra 25% off clearance items. When you invest in clothing, you want it to work as hard as you do. Carhartt is widely known to stand up to that challenge, so when you can score some Carhartt gear at a discount, that means it’s time to stock up. Through the end of July, you can score an extra 25% off clearance items. Check below to see our top picks.