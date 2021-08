1. Cedar Park: Coaches believe in cornerback Michael Putney so much that he will line up man-on-man against opposing teams’ best receiver in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster broke up 17 passes and made 25 tackles a year ago. Having a player like Putney who you can trust to put on an island makes the rest of the game-plan much easier for defensive coordinators. Opposite of him will be Nick Grullon, who has the kind of length that defensive backs coaches covet at 6-2 and 175 pounds. He earned some significant snaps last year and will see his role grow even more as he heads into his senior season. Cody Marshall is a 5-11, 190-pound senior safety who always seems to find his way to the football. He had 40 tackles, 15 passes defended, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown last year.