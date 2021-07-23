Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Free heart screening to be held for children, young adults in Fort Bend County

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two events to help raise awareness for heart health in children and adults up to their mid-20s are set to happen in Fort Bend County. Based on a press release, there will be two heart screenings for residents from age 11 to 25-years-old and are completely free. The first one will be held Saturday at the Constellation Field-1 Stadium in Sugar Land from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is in collaboration with the Cody Stephens Foundation and the Sugar Land Fire-EMS.

