Free heart screening to be held for children, young adults in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two events to help raise awareness for heart health in children and adults up to their mid-20s are set to happen in Fort Bend County. Based on a press release, there will be two heart screenings for residents from age 11 to 25-years-old and are completely free. The first one will be held Saturday at the Constellation Field-1 Stadium in Sugar Land from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is in collaboration with the Cody Stephens Foundation and the Sugar Land Fire-EMS.