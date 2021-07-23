Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mason Black signs with San Francisco Giants

By CONOR FOLEY STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, it’s really settling in for Mason Black. He’s a professional baseball player. Black, a right-handed pitcher out of Archbald, put pen to paper Thursday and signed with the San Francisco Giants after being selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The Lehigh University ace was the 85th overall pick.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Mason Black#Archbald#The San Francisco Giants#Lehigh University#Mlb Com#Fordham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOak Ridger

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (58-34) start a four-game series Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-36) at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. San Francisco dropped two of three games...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants 7/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros (63-40) will duel the San Francisco Giants (64-38) in a three-game weekend competition at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:45 PM ET. Houston snapped a three-game winning streak after an 8-11 defeat in the opening of a series versus the Seattle Mariners on Monday. However, the Astros made a quick rebound after winning the last two installments at 8-6 on Tuesday and 11-4 on Wednesday. The Houston Astros will challenge the Giants in a three-game face-off this weekend. Last time out, Houston made multiple runs from the 2nd inning to the 8th resulting in an 11-4 victory while hitting 15 shots against the Mariners. Starter Jake Odorizzi went 5.1 innings in the win with three runs on five hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out three Seattle batters. 1B Yuli Gurriel led the offense for the Astros with two runs on 3 base hits and drove 3 RBIs in the victory.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Biggest Losers From the MLB Trade Deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed and it was one of the most active in recent memory. There were a ton of deals that involved impact players being shipped all over the league. As much as it was hyped heading into it, this year's deadline surpassed all expectations. We've...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBYardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Acquire RP Joakim Soria

Blue Jays aren't done yet. With minutes until the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly acquired reliever Joakim Soria, Arizona sports talk radio host John Gambadoro said. The deal has not been confirmed by either club, but Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports Toronto will send two players...

Comments / 0

Community Policy