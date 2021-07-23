Mason Black signs with San Francisco Giants

The Houston Astros (63-40) will duel the San Francisco Giants (64-38) in a three-game weekend competition at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:45 PM ET. Houston snapped a three-game winning streak after an 8-11 defeat in the opening of a series versus the Seattle Mariners on Monday. However, the Astros made a quick rebound after winning the last two installments at 8-6 on Tuesday and 11-4 on Wednesday. The Houston Astros will challenge the Giants in a three-game face-off this weekend. Last time out, Houston made multiple runs from the 2nd inning to the 8th resulting in an 11-4 victory while hitting 15 shots against the Mariners. Starter Jake Odorizzi went 5.1 innings in the win with three runs on five hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out three Seattle batters. 1B Yuli Gurriel led the offense for the Astros with two runs on 3 base hits and drove 3 RBIs in the victory.