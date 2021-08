The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.