How to watch the 2021 Olympics softball tournament: Free live stream, schedule, channels

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling; AT&T TV Now, Peacock TV. The United States is back in action for a Saturday contest against Mexico, which lost its first two games to Canada (4-0) and Japan (3-2). The U.S. team will be a favorite on paper to win its third straight going into a matchup against Australia that will take place Sunday in Tokyo, but will air Saturday at 9 p.m. in the Eastern time zone.

