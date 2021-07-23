Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Underworld Star Kate Beckinsale Claims She's Never Been on a Date

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale claims that she's never been on a date - but there must be some kind of catch to that statement, right? After all, Kate Beckinsale has helped keep tabloids and celebrity news outlets in business for decades now, simply by having paparazzi photographing her out and about with her different beaus. However, in a pretty frank moment of discussion during a recent interview, Beckinsale broke down why, in her point of view, the saga of her love life does not in fact include what she would deem as a proper date (side note: her DMs are about to be wild...)

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Matt Rife
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Jack Whitehall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underworld#Neve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PetsExtra

‘Jolt’ Star Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Pet Peeves

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kate Beckinsale as she promoted her new movie “Jolt.”. In the movie, Kate plays a woman with serious anger management issues who is out for revenge after the murder of a friend. When asked what her pet peeves are in real life, Kate shared, “My number one least favorite quality in someone is smugness… I’m not going to punch someone for that, I’m just going to get away from them quickly.”
wegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Going Crazy For Kate Beckinsale’s New Action Movie

Thanks to her five-film stint as the Underworld franchise’s Selene, Kate Beckinsale‘s action hero credentials are hardly up for debate, with the actress proving herself to be more than capable of kicking all sorts of vampiric and Lycan ass, even if the quality of the series was inconsistent, to put it lightly.
Ashe County's Newspaper

Kate Beckinsale wanted to retrain as doctor

Kate Beckinsale had a career "crisis" and wished she'd been a doctor. The 'Underworld' star began pursuing her interest in acting when she was just 15, but when she was in her early 30s, she found herself lamenting her chosen career path as she thinks she'd have made a "good" medical professional because people often ask her for advice.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Jolt’ Review: Kate Beckinsale Has Major Anger Issues in a Formulaic Actioner

Early in “Jolt,” a relentlessly busy and cacophonously noisy action film that often comes across as a Kmart version of “Black Widow,” Lindy, the violently inclined protagonist played by genre vet Kate Beckinsale, explains why she’s singularly well-equipped to be a vengeful vigilante. “Some people cry,” she tells a doctor trying, and failing, to curb her impulses. “Some people drink. Some people write shit poetry. I hurt people. Might as well put it to good use.” Unfortunately, Lindy has a difficult time controlling her unique talents. As a result of a neurological malady diagnosed as intermittent explosive disorder, she is gifted...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Vampire Slayers Unite: Kate Beckinsale Wanted to Mash Together the Worlds of ‘Blade’ and ‘Underworld’

One of them was a five-film franchise and the other a three-film franchise, both dealing with vampires and vampire slayers. Alas, the Underworld and Blade franchises never did get around to crossing over, despite being around at the same time and dealing with similar subject matter. If Kate Beckinsale had her way, however, that mashup crossover would’ve happened.
MoviesCollider

Kate Beckinsale on Her Action-Comedy 'Jolt' and Having a Cat That Loves to Be Dressed Up

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Kate Beckinsale about making the action-comedy. During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Beckinsale talked about why she wanted to make this movie, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, how much fun she had working with Stanley Tucci, if she thinks he'll invite her to be on Searching for Italy Season 2, Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto, and her upcoming Paramount+ series Guilty Party. In addition, if you follow Beckinsale on Instagram, you’ve probably seen her cats and dog, which let me to asking about her pets and how one of her cats loves being dressed up. Finally, for some reason people search “is Kate Beckinsale in Lord in the Rings.” I asked her if she has any idea why.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kate Beckinsale Hasn't Been On A Real Date Before, Says She Either Marries Partners Or Gets Pregnant By Them

Let's just face the facts, OK? Most of us, no matter how hard we try to avoid it, have at least some fascination with celebrities and their assorted romances. And while we've all been obsessing over the latest developments in the rekindled romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or trying to figure out which famous lady Pete Davidson is now squiring around New York, Underworld legend Kate Beckinsale just revealed that she's never really been on a real date before, and instead marries or gets pregnant by all the men she's interested in romantically. I know! Let's break this down, shall we?
Moviestheplaylist.net

Kate Beckinsale Says Marvel Shot Down A Proposed ‘Underworld’/’Blade’ Crossover Film

It seems like forever ago, but there was a point in time where two of the biggest franchises in the action film genre were “Underworld” and “Blade.” Obviously, people are familiar with Marvel’s “Blade” franchise, which starred Wesley Snipes as the titular hero. However, let’s not forget Kate Beckinsale as the vampire Selene in the “Underworld” film series which spans five films from 2003 to 2016. And according to Beckinsale, there was an idea to continue both “Underworld” and “Blade” franchises in a new crossover film. However, it appears Marvel drove a wooden stake in the heart of that idea.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

Kate Beckinsale Calls Out Critics Who Say She Uses Botox

Critics have crossed the line by accusing actress Kate Beckinsale of using Botox injections. Well, she’s had enough of the criticism. “I haven’t had any,” Beckinsale, 47, said in a Fox News article. “I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy