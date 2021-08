Morgan Patten was killed in an accident and too many questions remain. It was November 8th, 2019 that Morgan was killed in a fatal accident with two off-duty Marines in a truck in North Carolina. She was in North Carolina to see her fiance. The driver of the truck has been indicted on felony death by motor vehicle and involuntary manslaughter charges, but the other male passenger-nothing. Neither will talk about how or why Morgan was in the truck, where they were going, or what they were doing. Morgan did not know these two men.