Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians Changing Nickname to ‘Guardians’

By Brock Palmbos
Posted by 
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday morning that they will change their nickname from "Indians" to "Guardians" starting with the 2022 season. Cleveland's Major League Baseball team (current player Franmil Reyes, pictured above) has been known as the Indians for more than a century. Before being the Indians, the team was known as the "Spiders" and the "Naps."

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Berenger
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Mascot#Major League Baseball#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago White Sox 7/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (50-50) will challenge the Chicago White Sox (61-43) in a three-game weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Cleveland just split a short two-game set versus the St. Louis Cardinals after losing the opening game at 2-4 on Tuesday but won the last round at 7-2 on Wednesday. The Indians failed to continue their success after losing the series opener to the Chicago White Sox at 4-6 on Friday. Cleveland will try to get back in Game 2 to even the series on Saturday. Starter Jean Carlos Mejia went 4.1 innings of work and gave up four earned runs on four hits with four walks granted and struck out two Chicago batters last time out. Shortstop Amed Rosario posted a .261 batting average in leading the Tribe with a team-high 90 hits this season. Third Baseman Jose Ramirez led the Indians with 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an on-base percentage at .343.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, White Sox lineups for Saturday: Game No. 101

CHICAGO -- Here are the lineups for Saturday’s game between the Indians and White Sox. Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (50-50) vs. White Sox (61-43). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: RHP Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.61) vs. LHP Dallas...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target After Max Scherzer-Dodgers Trade

Sorry, Red Sox fans: Max Scherzer isn’t shipping up to Boston. The Washington Nationals reportedly traded the star pitcher, along with shortstop Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for a massive prospect haul. Scherzer was connected to multiple teams ahead Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, including the Boston Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros: Myles Straw a casualty of organizational depth

We can see the window closing on the Houston Astros playoff chances. No, not this year, but in the near future. The Astros are well on their way to a fifth straight postseason and they wanted to shore up an area of weakness. To do so, they were forced to trade from an area of strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy