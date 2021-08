PULASKI Co., Va. (WFXR) – He’s a 7-time MLB All-Star, a Ferrum graduate, and you can add mentor to former Major League Baseball pitcher Billy Wagner’s impressive resume. “It’s funny they were asking for tips, and I asked them to ask questions and they were quiet and probably saying I’m not going to be that guy. But you forget how young they are. You’re talking about 17–18-year-old kids who probably fresh out of high school into their first college years. You’re really catching them off guard a little bit and they just need to get use to those things. So, it is good when they come up and start asking questions and tips and you can kind of give them a little knowledge. But it was just as gratifying for me as it was to them but all in all it was a good time,” says Wagner.