“Car Sharing Company, Getaround, to Pay Nearly $1 Million in Unpaid Taxes & for Misrepresenting Benefits and Features of Platform”
“Today, Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that Getaround, Inc., a car sharing company that operates in numerous cities throughout the United States will be required to pay $950,000 to the District; restitution to car owners that experienced theft or damage to their vehicles while listed on the platform; and revise its business practices after allegedly misrepresenting the benefits and nature of its car sharing services, operating without a license in the District, and failing to pay District sales tax.www.popville.com
