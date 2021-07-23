Cancel
“Car Sharing Company, Getaround, to Pay Nearly $1 Million in Unpaid Taxes & for Misrepresenting Benefits and Features of Platform”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today, Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that Getaround, Inc., a car sharing company that operates in numerous cities throughout the United States will be required to pay $950,000 to the District; restitution to car owners that experienced theft or damage to their vehicles while listed on the platform; and revise its business practices after allegedly misrepresenting the benefits and nature of its car sharing services, operating without a license in the District, and failing to pay District sales tax.

www.popville.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Sales Taxes#Getaround Inc#Ag Racine#Getaround Com#Oag
