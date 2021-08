House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unapologetically partisan select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot won’t fool anyone not already duped by her distorted narrative. The committee held its first hearing last week with emotional testimony from law-enforcement officers present at the attack, but nothing can distract from her sorry excuse for a fair investigation. And her approach is a real shame because a truly impartial understanding of the events that day, and the run-up to it, would be useful not only in preventing anything similar in the future, but also in helping tame the partisan fury (from both sides) that fueled the attack in the first place.