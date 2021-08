Team USA’s beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the semifinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA’s pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.