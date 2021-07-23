“Residents can pick up yard signs that encourage drivers to slow down on their neighborhood streets”
“As more Washingtonians hit the streets this summer, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) are planning a virtual summer road trip for residents as part of the District’s Vision Zero summer safety campaign. The goal: To highlight infrastructure improvements designed to protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers by lowering speeds. The Mayor’s $10 million investment in smarter road design and safety interventions is a key part of her Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.www.popville.com
