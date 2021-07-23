“Residents can pick up yard signs that encourage drivers to slow down on their neighborhood streets”

The NLCRPD is responding to concerns expressed in both public meetings and on various community based social media platforms concerning confusion surrounding the duties of both trail users and motorists approaching the crossings. One part of this response by the NLCRPD involves creation of a short video production to illustrate the areas of concern and to provide guidance on the proper acts for both pedestrians and motorists. (You will note that in several instances there are deviations from this expected conduct. This is attributed to seeing marked police vehicles, but the message of what is expected on all parties behalf is clearly explained and communicated within the narrative).