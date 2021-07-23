Cancel
Great Garden Haul Vol. 27

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Maggie for sending from “Columbia Heights, grew some peppers and made a pepper string to decorate her kitchen.”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Entries will be accepted through Labor Day. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.

www.popville.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Labor Day#Restaurants#Food Drink#Mpd#Chevrolet#Coronavirus Data#The Mayor S Office#Washingtonians
Comments / 0

