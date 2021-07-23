Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Interior Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Dedham, Hancock, Franklin, Orland, Lamoine, Trenton, Surry, Sullivan, Clifton, Otis, Winter Harbor, Mariaville, Waltham, Sorrento, Cranberry Isles and Somesville. This includes US Highway 1 between Ellsworth and Hancock. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.