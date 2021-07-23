Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rio Arriba; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 145 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fenton Lake State Park, or 16 miles southeast of Cuba, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fenton Lake State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH