TULSA, Okla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate's leading investment sales brokerage firms, has announced the launch of a new affiliate debt services company, Four Pillars Capital Markets. The new firm will provide debt and equity financing solutions for commercial real estate investment properties. Four Pillars Capital Markets is a company built on the following principles: Service, Excellence, Collaboration and Access. The firm's professionals are committed to providing personalized, white-glove service to clients along with access to best-in-class insights, market data and capital providers. By leveraging the latest technology, a unified shared services platform and deep relationships with capital sources, investors in the historically underserved middle market now have a new choice in capital markets that is built on a legacy of client service.