Covex Touches Hearts with New Single “Fallin’ Back”

By Jessica Masek
edmidentity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-talented artist Covex brings forth “Fallin’ Back,” the fourth and final single ahead of his album that’s accompanied by a music video. Covex is gearing up to release his first full-length album, A Change of Perspective on the independent label Moving Castle this coming August. In anticipation of this milestone in his career, he’s fanning the flames of excitement by teasing his fans once again with a fourth single off the album, “Fallin’ Back.”

