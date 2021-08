Joey Gallo is still the man of the hour for multiple teams looking to trade with the Texas Rangers this summer. It’s by no means a sure thing that Gallo is shipped elsewhere by the July 30 deadline, as the asking price for the 2021 All-Star is reportedly “daunting”. If he does leave Arlington, though, look for him to be in a San Diego Padres or New York Yankees uniform. Those clubs have far and away been the most attached to Gallo recently.