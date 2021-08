Ever wonder what Buzz Aldrin saw when Neil Armstrong captured this famous photograph during the Apollo 11 mission? If so, then one visual effects artist also wanted to see the result, so the lunar vista reflected in his helmet was ‘unwrapped’, resulting in a 360-degree astronaut’s-eye panoramic view of the Moon. To be more specific, this image was taken in July, 1969 when Aldrin stood near the leg of the Eagle lunar module. Read more for the full image and additional information.