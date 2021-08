We intellectually know the future will be different from the past. However, we often struggle with just how different it will be – and what we need to do to prepare for it. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many change trends. As leaders, we need to begin to sit with our teams and map out our futures and consider just how much has changed and will continue to change going forward. Our success depends on creating organizations and individuals who can thrive in the future – not in the past.