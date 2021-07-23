Midnight North Releases New Album ‘There’s Always A Story’ [Listen]

Bay Area roots and folk outfit Midnight North has released its latest album, There’s Always a Story, out now via Americana Vibes. Coming in as Midnight North’s fourth studio album since the band’s debut in 2013, There’s Alway A Story marks the start of a new chapter for the group. This is the first record to feature drummer Nathan Graham alongside founding members Grahame Lesh (guitar/vocals), Elliott Peck (guitar/vocals), and bassist Connor O’Sullivan, as well as the group’s first studio effort as a quartet.