Midnight North Releases New Album ‘There’s Always A Story’ [Listen]

By admin
liveforlivemusic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area roots and folk outfit Midnight North has released its latest album, There’s Always a Story, out now via Americana Vibes. Coming in as Midnight North’s fourth studio album since the band’s debut in 2013, There’s Alway A Story marks the start of a new chapter for the group. This is the first record to feature drummer Nathan Graham alongside founding members Grahame Lesh (guitar/vocals), Elliott Peck (guitar/vocals), and bassist Connor O’Sullivan, as well as the group’s first studio effort as a quartet.

