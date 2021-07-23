Magna to acquire Veoneer

Founded in 2006, LiveU is a provider of a bonded cellular technology-based live video transmission platform, offered to major live broadcast news networks and sports content owners globally. LiveU’s technology enables customers to apply innovation and automation to the entire production workflow. LiveU has been instrumental in supporting the growing demand for live news and sports content and the requirement to broadcast from remote and non-stationary locations, in particular as video quality requirements have increased in the era of 4K and 8K broadcasting. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU’s technology enables broadcasters to guarantee live video uplink quality, helping top-tier global broadcasters as well as major sporting content owners to meet the strong demand from viewers for live and fan-based content.