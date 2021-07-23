Cancel
Magna to acquire Veoneer

thefabricator.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagna Intl. Inc., Aurora, Ont., has announced it will acquire Sweden-based automotive safety technology provider Veoneer. Magna expects to operate Veoneer’s Arriver sensor perception and drive policy software platform as an independent business unit. Following the closing of the transaction, Veoneer will be combined with Magna’s existing advanced driver assistance...

