Google contractors reach tentative union contract with HCL America

A group of tech contractors at Google's Bakery Square headquarters have reached a tentative first contract with the firm HCL America Inc. The United Steelworkers, which has been representing the 65 employees in their unionization efforts, announced Friday that the union and the Google contractor HCL America had reached a tentative agreement. USW could not disclose specifics but said the proposed contract would offer additional paid time off, including language safeguards to provide job security and address pay parity and wage increases.