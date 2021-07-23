Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Sarpy; Saunders HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
State
Iowa State
County
Saunders County, NE
City
Douglas, NE
City
Nemaha, NE
County
Otoe County, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Otoe, NE
County
Richardson County, NE
County
Nemaha County, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
County
Gage County, NE
City
Johnson, NE
County
Cass County, NE
County
Johnson County, NE
County
Pawnee County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Saunders Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy