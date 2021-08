CryptoPunks are pixelated images. There are 10,000 of them. If you were waiting to get a CryptoPunk, your chance to buy one for a reasonable price may be dwindling. That's because an Ethereum whale has been on a CryptoPunk buying spree. A wallet purchased over 100 of them on Friday evening at prices from 24 to 29 ETH. That's an outlay of over $6 million.