Guadalupe County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guadalupe, Lincoln, Torrance by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and avoid normally dry arroyos, washes and creeks. Target Area: Guadalupe; Lincoln; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 140 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Corona, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corona, Cedarvale and Duran. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 242 and 243. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

