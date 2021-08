There are only three variants of the DualSense, more commonly known as, the PS5 controller. There's the standard white-and-black, two-color controller. This is the generic controller that launched with the console. There's also the Midnight Black controller, which is just an all-black controller. And lastly, there's the Cosmic Red controller, which is another two-color controller, but red and black rather than white and back. Of course, more PS5 controller variants are coming, but right now there's no word of when this will happen. That said, if you need a new controller and you're in Australia, don't worry, McDonald's has you covered.