Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Knox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 341 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Rockport, or 8 miles west of Camden, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockland, Camden, Rockport, Thomaston, Hope, Appleton, Union and Washington. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0