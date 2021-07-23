Hopscotch Music Festival announces the first wave of the 2021 lineup. Here’s what we know

The initial lineup for the 2021 Hopscotch Music Festival was announced Friday, with acts expected to perform across two stages for in-person shows in Raleigh. The 11th annual festival is scheduled Sept. 9 to 11 and will be a departure from its usual mix of indoor and outdoor concerts to facilitate COVID-19 safety precautions. Instead, concerts will take place on outdoor stages at Moore Square and City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.