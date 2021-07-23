Cancel
Hopscotch Music Festival announces the first wave of the 2021 lineup. Here’s what we know

By Aubrey Gulick
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

The initial lineup for the 2021 Hopscotch Music Festival was announced Friday, with acts expected to perform across two stages for in-person shows in Raleigh. The 11th annual festival is scheduled Sept. 9 to 11 and will be a departure from its usual mix of indoor and outdoor concerts to facilitate COVID-19 safety precautions. Instead, concerts will take place on outdoor stages at Moore Square and City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

