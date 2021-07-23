Back to School Store to fill over 2,000 backpacks for Brown Co. students in need
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Service League of Green Bay will be holding its 29th annual Back to School Store starting August 2 and going through August 4. The event taking place in early August at the University of Green Bay Kress Center will involve local community members helping fill 3,000 backpacks with necessary school supplies and undergarments for children in need across Brown County.www.wearegreenbay.com
