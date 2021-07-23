Cancel
Brown County, WI

Back to School Store to fill over 2,000 backpacks for Brown Co. students in need

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Service League of Green Bay will be holding its 29th annual Back to School Store starting August 2 and going through August 4. The event taking place in early August at the University of Green Bay Kress Center will involve local community members helping fill 3,000 backpacks with necessary school supplies and undergarments for children in need across Brown County.

