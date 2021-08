Pikachu, the poster boy of the whole Pokémon franchise, is of course present in the new Pokémon UNITE and ready to electrify everyone with its surprisingly high firepower. Pikachu may be small, but it is one tough nut to crack, especially considering how hard it is to get close to it. Being an Attacker type in this game, expect some seriously damaging moves from the little, yellow mouse, from afar. Which is the reason why it’s hard to close your distance when being against one, if you lack any sort of mobility moves. Below we are going to see in detail, which is the best setup for this electrifying menace.