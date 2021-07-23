Dekalb County motorcycle accident injures Moberly man Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — A Moberly man was injured in a DeKalb County motorcycle accident Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dalton L. Dubea, 20, was driving a Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Route 36, just east of Stewartsville, around 11:48 a.m. Friday. He attempted to change lanes from the driving lane to the passing lane, lost control and overturned. Dubea was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph by Clinton-Dekalb County Ambulance with moderate injuries.www.kmzu.com
