Beachgoers, beware: A new survey says the deadliest road in the United States is a stretch of highway that runs from Dallas to Galveston. A new report from Budget Direct, which crunched numbers with the firm NeoMam, calls Interstate 45, running north from Galveston to Dallas through Houston, the most dangerous trek in the U.S. By the numbers, the highway has seen 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, the study says.