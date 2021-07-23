Guardians of The Galaxy Director Has Perfect Idea for New Cleveland Guardians Logo
Earlier today came the news that the Cleveland Indians baseball team was officially changing their team name to the Cleveland Guardians, complete with a new logo (and a Tom Hanks-narrated intro video). Though the new logo is a simply a stylized "G" with wings, Guardians of the Galaxay filmmaker James Gunn had some notes about what it should be writing on twitter: "If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed." Tragedy struck for Gunn though because the real logo has more in common with the snitch from Harry Potter than the Marvel Super Hero team that he brought to the screen.comicbook.com
