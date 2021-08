A former Louisiana government researcher for marine wildlife says she was fired for blowing the whistle on mass dolphin deaths caused by state-led civil efforts. The Louisiana Illuminator has reported that Mandy Tumlin, who worked for the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 2005 to 2019, claimed she was let go on “bogus” pretenses during the same year she sounded the alarm over a staggering 337 bottlenose dolphins found stranded along the Gulf Coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, only nine of them survived their rescue efforts.