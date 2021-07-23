Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrell Hills, TX

Terrell Hills estate with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms hits the market for $3.3M

By Mitchell Parton
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A huge Mediterranean estate in one of the region's most desired communities is up for sale with a list price $3.3 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Terrell Hills, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 16, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Authentic Custom Homes LLC and AC Performance Homes Inc..

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -36 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
BusinessPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy