Plant-Based Favorites of the Editors: What to Buy This Week

Eating healthy foods and making sure you’re getting in the proper nutrients can be overwhelming, especially if you’ve gotten used to grabbing the nearest packaged snack, it can feel insurmountable to go back to meal prepping and eating anything fresh. So, what do you do? This meal plan is focused on getting back into the habit of grabbing fresh foods and doing some meal prepping along the way. To start off this week, it’s best to have some rice or quinoa made, and some frozen fruits and veggies on hand. For an even easier option, you can get some premade rice, and even make or buy the sauces from some of these recipes! Also, if this meal plan is still too much, feel free to choose a few meals from it to make throughout the week.