Bakersfield, CA

Pet of the Week: Captain

By Nicole Gitzke
KGET 17
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Captain is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Captain is an eleven month old Shepard/Husky mix looking for a forever home. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA says he would do best in a high energy household. Captain has a lot of puppy energy and needs a family who can work that energy off. Ideal activities include hiking running, or playing fetch. He is a sweet dog looking for scratches whenever he gets a chance. Captain will need to be neutered before he can home home, but he could be yours by next week!

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shepard Husky#Spca
