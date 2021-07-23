BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Captain is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Captain is an eleven month old Shepard/Husky mix looking for a forever home. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA says he would do best in a high energy household. Captain has a lot of puppy energy and needs a family who can work that energy off. Ideal activities include hiking running, or playing fetch. He is a sweet dog looking for scratches whenever he gets a chance. Captain will need to be neutered before he can home home, but he could be yours by next week!