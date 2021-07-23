Cardinals place rookie CB Lorenzo Burns on reserve/COVID-19 list

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Lorenzo Burns (33) during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Roughly 24 hours after Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins temporarily threatened to retire rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19 after he and the public learned the NFL could force teams to forfeit if they can't play in any week this season due to a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated personnel, the Cardinals confirmed they've placed cornerback Lorenzo Burns on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The New York Giants put wide receiver and first-round draft selection Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported Toney tested positive for the virus.

It's unclear if Burns tested positive or was deemed a high-risk close contact, and there's no known timetable for his return to training camp. Arizona begins its training camp on Tuesday.

According to the Cardinals' website, Burns signed with Arizona as an undrafted rookie on May 13 after he played 42 total games with the Arizona Wildcats during his college career. Per the Wildcats' website, he accumulated 192 total tackles and nine interceptions over those 42 contests.

After Hopkins tweeted Thursday the NFL's protocols and procedures were making him "question" his future in the league, he soon returned to the social media outlet to confirm he has about "nine more years" left as an active player. He added he'd like to spend all nine of those seasons with the Cardinals.