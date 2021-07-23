Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Backup catcher has quietly become a major position of need for the Phillies

By David Esser
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shortened 2020 season treated few people better than Andrew Knapp. The Philadelphia Phillies longterm backup catcher, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Knapp in regards to his Philly career prior to last year’s COVID-19 affected campaign. He’d registered an fWAR total of 0.1 through his first three seasons in the major leagues, and routinely struggled to keep his batting average north of .200.

section215.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
310K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Knapp
Person
Dave Dombrowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Catchers#Fangraphs#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies, Pirates Reportedly Agree To Starting Pitcher Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is on the verge of being traded. Fortunately for him, he won’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania. Anderson is reportedly heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor leaguers Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. The 31-year-old Anderson was 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts with the Pirates this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies beat deadline to address three critical needs

Addressing their three most vital needs while relieving themselves of one nagging mystery, the Phillies Friday gave their roster a meaningful re-set. They needed a starting pitcher and acquired All-Star right-hander Kyle Gibson. They needed dependability at the back of their bullpen and acquired veteran Ian Kennedy. They needed to...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

With Deadline Passed, Phillies Will “Revisit” Idea of Cole Hamels

The Phillies acquired three players of note ahead of Friday's 4:00 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline. They added starter Kyle Gibson, closer Ian Kennedy, and infielder Freddy Galvis. They also picked up a prospect in starting pitcher Hans Crouse, who immediately became their number four Phillies prospect on MLB Pipeline. But the Phillies might not be done. With an injury to Zach Eflin and the need to replace Vince Velasquez in the starting rotation, the Phillies need one more arm.
MLBNBC Sports

A major, post-trade deadline shakeup in Phillies' starting rotation

The Phillies are indeed moving Ranger Suarez, who had been serving as their closer, into the starting rotation. Suarez will start for the Phillies Monday in D.C. against the Nationals, a team official confirmed. Ian Kennedy, acquired at Friday’s trade deadline from the Rangers, will be the closer. The 36-year-old...
MLBRealGM

Phillies May Be Eyeing Major Move At Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are within striking distance in the National League East entering the second half of the season. According to a report, money won't be an issue for Dave Dombrowski at the trade deadline. Philadelphia has never exceeded the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, but clubs that have had conversations...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: The Philadelphia Phillies need Jon Gray more than ever

Jul 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) walks off the field after during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Gray became the pitcher with the second most strikeouts in Rockies franchise history. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports. The...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Dombrowski needs to add a starting pitcher

The MLB trade deadline is nine days away, and a majority of the discussion surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies has been in regards to two positions: bullpen and center field. For what it’s worth, both positions unquestionably need to be upgraded moving forward. The Phillies still own one of the worst...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Nationals' Turner removed vs. Phillies after testing positive for COVID-19

The Washington Nationals say all-star shortstop Trea Turner was lifted from the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Turner was removed from the contest in the first inning. The 28-year-old, who has been involved in trade rumours in the lead-up to Friday's...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies' need for pitching becomes more acute with Zach Eflin's injury

On the day the Phillies got Aaron Nola back after more than a week in COVID protocol, the team lost another starting pitcher Tuesday when Zach Eflin was placed on the 10-day injured list with tendinitis in his right knee. Eflin had battled patellar tendinitis earlier in his career. He...
MLBAtlantic City Press

Phillies need vaccinated pitching, right now: Must Win

The Philadelphia Phillies started Thursday 3½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The Phillies will need pitching to catch the Mets — vaccinated pitching. The nonwaiver trade deadline is July 30. In the days between now and the deadline, the Phillies must prove they’re...
MLBThe Good Phight

All they needed was Wheeler and wheels: Phillies 5, Braves 1

You could hear the grumbling from all corners of the fanbase. Heading into the series in New York, they had been made to believe that the Phillies had a real chance to win the division. It wasn’t by accident either. They had won 10 out of 14 and were rolling along quite well, using their play to do the talking.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies-Nats Game Postponed After 12 Positive Tests on Washington Side

Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Phillies and Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park was postponed because of a rash of positive COVID-19 tests on the Washington side. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Only tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies remain quiet ahead of the MLB trade deadline

The first few trade pieces have fallen into place and the Phillies remain quiet as we approach the MLB Trade Deadline this Friday at 4 p.m. EST. The first piece fell into place on July 15th when the Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs. The Braves’ new right fielder has established himself in the Braves’ lineup, hitting two home runs and batting .270 over his nine games on the roster.
MLBThe Good Phight

The ace has returned: Phillies 2, Braves 1

One of the most criticized athletes in the city was on display Sunday. Aaron Nola has been the object of the fanbase’s scorn this for a plethora of reasons - inconsistency, lack of vaccination, etc. It has all been deserved too as Nola has pitched poorly enough to get all of the anger directed at him. Today, though, he was magnificent, the Aaron Nola of old, the co-ace of the pitching staff. When the team needed him the most, he stepped up and delivered in a big way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy