Backup catcher has quietly become a major position of need for the Phillies
The shortened 2020 season treated few people better than Andrew Knapp. The Philadelphia Phillies longterm backup catcher, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Knapp in regards to his Philly career prior to last year’s COVID-19 affected campaign. He’d registered an fWAR total of 0.1 through his first three seasons in the major leagues, and routinely struggled to keep his batting average north of .200.section215.com
