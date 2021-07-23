Huston embracing Tokyo spotlight in skateboarding debut

As the American Jagger Eaton stood on the lip preparing to drop into his second run, his head began bouncing to the beat. It is safe to assume the skatepark is the only place over the next couple of weeks where Olympic athletes will be listening to AirPods while they work. There won’t be many gymnasts, sailors or 110m hurdlers wearing jeans, either. The sport made its Olympic debut under the blistering Tokyo sun on Sunday, and it was a captivating ride. Some in the skateboarding community have been deeply sceptical about its move into the mainstream, feeling it is...